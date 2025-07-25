As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 25 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., we are celebrating National Candy Month and learning how to make boozy ice cream.

If you want ice cream making to be your new summer hobby, you can take classes at Parker’s Ice Creams! They join us today with some of their boozy summer flavors.

Recommended Videos

It’s National Candy Month, and Jen takes us to Alamo Candy Company for sweet treats made in San Antonio.

We hope you’re hungry because we have hot deals on hot dogs! Chicago Hot Dogs and Wrigleyville Grill kick off Fourth of July week with delicious deals on hot dogs.

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Seguin to visit Leslie Lane Llama Farm for a cool summer animal adventure.

SA Vibes spotlights local music around South Texas, and this morning, we hear a song from their latest featured band, mypilotis.

Plus, Jada takes us on a roller skating adventure for Jada Picks It today with roller skater Vanessa Reyes. You can follow her on Instagram.

Feeling snacky? Wicho’s Mexican Street Food “chief elote officer” stops by to share some popular summer snacks with us.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.