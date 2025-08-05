As seen on SA Live - Sleep Special - Tuesday, August 5, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., SA Live’s Sleep Special, showcasing tech, brain coaching and more to help you get better rest.

Our Question of the Day: How many hours of sleep are you getting each night? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Jada visits the Sleep Therapy & Research Center (STRC) to explore treatment options for common sleep problems and solutions for her own sleep struggles.

Drink with a purpose with Les Launch Beverages. This mobile bar is the only of its kind in San Antonio that offers non-alcoholic drinks and sleep tonics. We try a few to see just how sleepy we get.

Sleep is a task for both the mind and body. Jada, Jen and Fiona visit Soul Fitness to practice yoga poses that will help ease the body into sleep.

Dr. Sunita Punjabi, a licensed brain coach, can help optimize brain performance to help you get a better night’s rest, and we chat with her about the tech she uses in her sessions.

Sleep tech does not have to be expensive or hard to find. We explored Walmart on De Zavala at I-10, where you’ll find tons of items to help get a better night’s rest.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.