As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 18, 2025

The Tobin Center will hold the Together for Texas benefit concert tonight at 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a Hill Country benefit concert at the Tobin Center, 5-minute beauty tips, renovations to a Hill Country Vineyard and more.

Big stars are coming together for the Texas Hill Country. The Together for Texas benefit concert is happening tonight at the Tobin Center. All net proceeds will go to recovery efforts for the Hill Country floods. The concert will air on KSAT12 tonight at 7 p.m. Jada checks out a behind-the-scenes look at the venue.

Recommended Videos

So many great performers are coming to the Tobin Center, which leads to our Question of the Day: Who would you like to see in concert? Share your answer here, and look for your comments on this morning’s show.

You don’t have to travel far for authentic Asian cuisine. Tasty Modern Asian Kitchen, found right here in San Antonio, is serving up great meals and even better deals. You have to check out their buy one, get one free entree deal.

Going back to school means busy mornings for all involved. Nadia Gonzales, owner of Nerdia Cat makeup, demonstrates some 5-minute beauty tips to add some ease to your morning routine.

This Hill Country Vineyard, perfect for the wine-lovers and the view-chasers, has undergone some big changes. We got a sneak peek at the renovations being done at the Kuhlman Estate.

Your summer style doesn’t have to end when the season does. Stylist Jules Aldaz helps find the right pieces for you to be able to rock your summer outfits into fall.

The Richter Boerne has turned Texas History into a fun shopping and dining experience. Check out the tavern, speakeasy and more, all in one place!

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.