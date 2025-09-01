As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 1, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., new brunch spot alert! Foodies, get your phones ready for some Instagrammable dishes.

Jen takes us to Pür & Simple, a new brunch spot originally from Canada with dishes that look amazing and taste even better. We chat with them about the process of opening their first U.S. location, right here in San Antonio.

Steve Graham, a local SA pitmaster, teaches us how to make his winning dish, featured on Food Network’s new show “Family Recipe Showdown.”

Get ready to be amazed. Scott Pepper, a magician performing at SA’s Magic Saloon this week, shows us a few tricks that may just blow your mind.

Maximus Bustamante may look young, but he is mighty. We chat with this kid boxing champion about his national titles and visit the gym where he trains.

In need of one more adventure before summer ends? Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has some great end-of-summer packages to take advantage of before Sept. 12.

Looking for an adventure on the coast this Labor Day or early fall? My Curly Adventures gives us a roundup of fun things to do in Corpus Christi.

