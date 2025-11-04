As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 4, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., take a trip to France without leaving Texas!

Send your taste buds on a tasty adventure with Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, where you can try food from three different French regions.

Recommended Videos

How well do you know your French? Take French lesson 101 at the International School of San Antonio.

Dress like “Emily in Paris” with French-inspired outfits from Mane and Company.

Get authentic French croissants that are Wemby-approved at Lacoste Bakery.

Wanderlust Travel Jetsetter is here with all the fashion tips and advice. She can also help you plan your next trip.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.