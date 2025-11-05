As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 5, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., wizarding churros, the Magic Saloon, celebrity chat with Ethan Hawke & more.

If you like Wizarding World and churros, then Honchos-The House of Churros is the place for you. Jen takes us to see their wizarding menu.

Matt Donnely from The Magic Saloon is here to give us laughs and magic tricks.

Speaking of laughs, have you heard of 6 7? Our question of the day is: Which nonsense word do you use all the time? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Happy Tails Entertainment takes Fiona on an adventure with their exotic zoo animals.

Are you excited for holiday shopping? Start early at Garden Ridge Market Days, the largest pop-up market in San Antonio. They’re here with all the details for their upcoming holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Jada chats with Ethan Hawke about the season finale for FX’s “The Lowdown” out now on Hulu.

