As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 7, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Squid Game comes to KSAT! Plus, Wurstfest begins, facial trends you can’t look away from, fall fashion and more.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” season 2 is out on Netflix. We chat with players 220 and 261 from San Antonio and play a popular game from the series. Want to compete? Here’s where you can find more info.

Recommended Videos

That brings us to our Question of the Day: Would you compete in “Squid Games: The Challenge”? Let us know here, then look for the results on this morning’s show.

Wurstfest begins today in New Braunfels! It’s a celebration of sausage and everything German. We share what’s new this year.

Nova Aesthetics breaks down some of the top facial trends you might have seen on TikTok. They are offering $50 off any $200 service if you mention SA Live.

Vintage fall finds for high fashion that will cost you less! That’s what Minx & Onyx will share with us today. Wait until you see these over-the-top looks.

Did you know there’s an IKEA inside the Alamo Ranch Best Buy? We find out about this new partnership.

SA Live contributor David Hurtado shows us how to force bulbs to bloom this winter with a little help from Family Blooms in Pleasanton.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.