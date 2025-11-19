As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Disney's "Beauty & the Beast" will be at Majestic Theatre Nov. 19 through Nov. 30.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., “Beauty and the Beast” the musical comes to San Antonio! Plus, new “Wicked” treats, a holiday market, Thanksgiving pie and more.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” the musical, one of the top 10 longest-running Broadway shows, is here in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre. The show runs today through Nov. 30, and we get a sneak peek with the cast member who plays “Belle.”

The Alamo Drafthouse is going all out for the premiere of “Wicked: For Good,” and Jada gives us a taste of their “Wicked”-themed menu at Park North Shopping Center. The sequel comes out next week, and there will be a “Wicked” party with props, costume contests, and a double feature, so fans can see both films back-to-back.

Pie, oh, pie! Bakery Lorraine brings Thanksgiving pies for us to try. You can order yours here.

He’s performed on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Now magician Eric Buss is performing in San Antonio! You can catch a show in person at The Magic Saloon.

Boerne Handmade Market is the largest market of its kind in South Texas, and it’s happening this weekend in Boerne. Find all of your holiday gifts in one place while supporting local businesses.

This weekend is Light the Way at the University of the Incarnate Word, and you’re invited to this free event. The twinkling lights will officially turn on this Saturday. Go here for more details.

