As seen on SA Live - Monday, January 12, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., tricks to keep your New Year’s resolutions, new style tools and pieces for 2026, a gym membership for less than $1, healthy eating, DreamWeek San Antonio and more.

Our Question of the Day: What are your goals for 2026? Let us know here, then look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of goals, how are your New Year’s resolutions going? Savvy Skills Coaching with Jess Murrah says you can’t improve everything at once, so small steps will be important to help you stay on track. She gives us advice on how to start strong and keep the momentum going.

Kick off your year with a whole new look. Stylist Jules Aldaz guides us through her 2026 style reset, highlighting essential tools and pieces to transform your look.

TruFit Athletic Clubs’ new location at Lockhill Village is now open, and they’re getting ready for their big grand opening event on Jan. 31. Jada shows us how you can score a membership for just $0.26 and get in early on some great founding member specials.

JTA Wellness is making a healthy breakfast easy. We chat with them about ways to boost your protein and vitamins to start your day with a boost.

DreamWeek San Antonio kicked off last Friday with SA Live’s Jada Pickett as the emcee! Here’s where you can find more DreamWeek events.

A new "World Almanac and Book of Facts" is out with some of the biggest headlines and milestones from last year. We find out what’s trending in a chat with the executive editor.

Monster Jam is back at the Alamodome later this month, and you can enter to win a four-pack of tickets! Here’s the link to enter.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.