Here’s your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam

SAN ANTONIO – Sweepstakes begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12.

Monster Jam is headed to the Alamodome this month, and you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the action!

Zoom into family fun with some of the world’s best drivers as their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt at the ‘dome with larger-than-life stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching popular trucks like Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more. This year, Monster Jam is As Big As It Gets!™

Three (3) lucky winners will receive a family-four pack of tickets to Monster Jam at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Doors open at 1 p.m.

To enter, fill out the form below.

The entry period runs from 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2026, until noon on Jan. 20, 2026 (CST). Winners will be randomly selected on Jan. 20, 2026. You can read the official rules here.

