Contests

Here’s your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam

SA Live sweepstakes runs Jan. 12-20 for Monster Jam event on Jan. 25, 2026

Monster Jam ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

SAN ANTONIOSweepstakes begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12.

Monster Jam is headed to the Alamodome this month, and you have a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the action!

Zoom into family fun with some of the world’s best drivers as their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt at the ‘dome with larger-than-life stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching popular trucks like Grave Digger®, Max-D™, Megalodon® and more. This year, Monster Jam is As Big As It Gets!™

Three (3) lucky winners will receive a family-four pack of tickets to Monster Jam at 3 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Doors open at 1 p.m.

To enter, fill out the form below.

The entry period runs from 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2026, until noon on Jan. 20, 2026 (CST). Winners will be randomly selected on Jan. 20, 2026. You can read the official rules here.

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form above? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

