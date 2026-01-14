Award-winning Cowboy Chili

SAN ANTONIO – There’s nothing like a bowl of chili to warm you up on a cold winter day. The winner’s of last year’s Vaquero Cook-off shared this recipe to help get you ready for Rodeo season. Think you can beat it? Sign up for this year’s big competition.
Ingredients:
• 1.5 pounds ground beef
• 1.5 pounds diced brisket or chuck roast
• 1 medium red onion
•1 small yellow onion
• 4 cloves of garlic
•7 ounces can of Chipotle peppers in Adobe
• 14 ounces can of crushed tomatoes
• 14 ounces can of fire roasted tomatoes
• 4 tablespoons of your favorite Chili mix
• 1.5 to 2 cups of water or beef broth
Directions:
Brown the meat, onions, garlic and some of the chili powder. Drain any fat.
Simmer and add remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered.