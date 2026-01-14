Skip to main content
Award-winning Cowboy Chili

Recipe from Vaquero Cook-off Grand Champions

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Chili (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – There’s nothing like a bowl of chili to warm you up on a cold winter day. The winner’s of last year’s Vaquero Cook-off shared this recipe to help get you ready for Rodeo season. Think you can beat it? Sign up for this year’s big competition.

Ingredients:

• 1.5 pounds ground beef

• 1.5 pounds diced brisket or chuck roast

• 1 medium red onion

•1 small yellow onion

• 4 cloves of garlic

•7 ounces can of Chipotle peppers in Adobe

• 14 ounces can of crushed tomatoes

• 14 ounces can of fire roasted tomatoes

• 4 tablespoons of your favorite Chili mix

• 1.5 to 2 cups of water or beef broth

Directions:

Brown the meat, onions, garlic and some of the chili powder. Drain any fat.

Simmer and add remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered.

