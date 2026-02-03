As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s peanut butter jelly time! Plus, roping, buckles and fan favorites for Western Heritage Weekend, a special pet adoption event and more.

Peanut Butter Day was last week, but we love PB so much we’re willing to celebrate it every day. Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite thing to pair with peanut butter? Let us know here, then look for your answer later in the show.

Recommended Videos

PB&J with Tay specializes in over-the-top peanut butter sandwiches, and we can’t wait for you to sink your teeth into what we have today.

The Vaquero Cook-Off is coming to Historic Market Square this Friday through Sunday for Western Heritage Weekend! This year, they’ll have cook-offs and a dummy roping competition, and you still have time to sign up. They give us a roping lesson. Plus, we get a first look at this year’s coveted award buckles, made by RB Custom Buckles.

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive will be broadcast this Saturday, Feb. 7, on KSAT12. Be sure to look for your favorite SA Live hosts along the parade route! You can vote for your Fan Favorite here.

Don Strange of Texas shares a delicious dessert recipe for your Valentine’s dinner. You can find the recipe here.

Calling all cat lovers! San Antonio Humane Society is hosting a free adoption event this weekend, and Jada gives us a purr-fect preview with some adorable adoptable kittens. You gotta be “kitten” us!

Adeina Anderson knows a thing or two about prepping for a road trip. She shares her tips with us today, along with a Texas Bucket List that you can find online at Travel Life with Adeina.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.