Pucker-up Cherry Cup Panna Cotta

SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day you can skip the chocolate and make something with a little jiggle. This recipe makes Panna Cotta easier to make, than you my think.

Ingredients:

Recommended Videos

• 4 cups heavy cream (or half-and-half)

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, or 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

• 2 packets powdered gelatin (about 4 1/2 teaspoons)

• 6 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

Heat the heavy cream and sugar in a saucepan or microwave. Once the sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

If using a vanilla bean, scrape the seeds from the bean into the cream and add the bean pod. Cover, and let infuse for 30 minutes. Remove the bean then rewarm the mixture before continuing.

Lightly oil eight custard cups with a neutral-tasting oil.

Sprinkle the gelatin over the cold water in a medium-sized bowl and let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

Pour the very warm Panna Cotta mixture over the gelatin and stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

Divide the Panna Cotta mixture into the prepared cups, then chill them until firm, which will take at least two hours but I let them stand at least four hours.

If you’re pressed for time, pour the Panna Cotta mixture into wine goblets so you can serve them in the glasses, without unmolding.

Run a sharp knife around the edge of each Panna Cotta and unmold each onto a serving plate, and garnish as desired.

For more on Don Strange of Texas click here.