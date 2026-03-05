Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 5, 2026

Live at Boot Barn, professional soccer, delicious beignets & more

Matthew Ybarra

San Antonio FC goalkeeper Jordan Farr shares his skills ahead of the USL Championship | SA Live | KSAT-12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., we are live at Boot Barn, playing professional soccer, eating mouth-watering beignets and more.

Jada is live from Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall, kicking KSAT off with our first medal giveaway of the year.

We’re hitting the turf, putting our skills to the test against San Antonio’s professional soccer team, San Antonio FC.

Celebrating their anniversary and crawfish season, NOLA is bringing out their delicious beignets for us.

Jen visits the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and has a passionate conversation with the Director of Education on how they are preserving art at their venue.

