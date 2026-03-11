Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
STORM RECAP: Grapefruit-sized hail impacts South Central Texas
3 children found dead; 3 others hospitalized following Austin apartment fire, fire officials say
Deputies previously visited northeast Bexar County home where couple died in murder-suicide
Holt family buys Southtown restaurant building as Project Marvel presses on
Man fatally shot at far West Side apartment complex, SAPD says
Storms pushing away from San Antonio
KSAT viewers share photos of hail, storms west of San Antonio
Heading to a beach for spring break? These are areas in Texas that have elevated levels of fecal matter
Cotulla city secretary arrested, charged with assault, Frio County Sheriff’s Office says
Ginuwine, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins headline SeaWorld San Antonio’s concert series lineup

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Specialty eggrolls, street tacos, eating like a Spur, WWE superstar & more

Matthew Ybarra

Beef Street Tacos (Michelle Oliver, Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. try specialty eggrolls, street tacos, eating like a Spur, WWE superstar and more.

Do you want to eat like a Spur? Chef Jose stops by to show us Devin Vassell’s favorite dish, and he’s giving us the recipe.

Recommended Videos

This pop-up, award-winning food truck is serving open-faced eggrolls with brisket, Philly cheesesteak and pizza flavors. Jada takes us to Southern Rolls 2 GO.

WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 16, and our producer Rob Morin chats with wrestler Liv Morgan ahead of the main event.

They bring bold Mexican flavor to every meal, every day. Jen takes us to Street Taco Company on the Northwest Side.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...