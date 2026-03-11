As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 10, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m. try specialty eggrolls, street tacos, eating like a Spur, WWE superstar and more.

Do you want to eat like a Spur? Chef Jose stops by to show us Devin Vassell’s favorite dish, and he’s giving us the recipe.

Recommended Videos

This pop-up, award-winning food truck is serving open-faced eggrolls with brisket, Philly cheesesteak and pizza flavors. Jada takes us to Southern Rolls 2 GO.

WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 16, and our producer Rob Morin chats with wrestler Liv Morgan ahead of the main event.

They bring bold Mexican flavor to every meal, every day. Jen takes us to Street Taco Company on the Northwest Side.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.