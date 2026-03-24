As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 24, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Speaking with stars of new Taylor Sheridan show, new state of the art car washes, beautiful Spring travel destinations, women finding their voices and more.

Our question of the day: Shoutout a woman in your life who’s made an impact? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

We’re live from a car wash unlike any other. With never-before-seen machines, Quick Quack Car Wash is celebrating the opening of their new Potranco location with free washes until Sunday.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan comes “The Madison.” We talk with two of the stars from new Paramount Plus show.

This adventurer has visited 140 national and state parks, and we’re getting her top five Spring travel destinations. Travel Life with Adeina shares how to plan your trip safely.

Some women might find it hard to speak up in public and work. We talk to a speaker that gives you tips on how to be more confident in public and work environments.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.