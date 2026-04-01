As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 1, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. It’s our next KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway, we’re hopping around town to find Easter treats & deals & our long-time guest Magician Scott Pepper returns to the stage.

Head to the AHIA - Affordable Health Insurance Agency located at 4614 E. SouthCross to get your free KSAT Fiesta Medal. You only have a few chances left.

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We hopped around town to find some of the best treats and eats for Easter. Ida Claire is offering their Bubbles Brunch. The Bread Box has cookies and pies that look amazing - almost too good to eat. You could also spend the weekend shopping at Too Good to be Threw.

Shows have been selling out, so get your tickets now to the next show at The Magic Saloon. We get a sneak peek performance of this week’s magician Scott Pepper.

Don’t miss your shot a a family 4-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice. Click here to enter to win.

Owning a small business can be hard work, finding affordable health plans for you and your employees shouldn’t - that’s where Texicare steps in.