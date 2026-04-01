As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 1, 2026 KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway, Easter around SA & a magical Wednesday Ida Claire pancakes (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. It’s our next KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway, we’re hopping around town to find Easter treats & deals & our long-time guest Magician Scott Pepper returns to the stage.
Head to the
AHIA - Affordable Health Insurance Agency located at 4614 E. SouthCross to get your free KSAT Fiesta Medal. You only have a few chances left.
We hopped around town to find some of the best treats and eats for Easter.
Ida Claire is offering their Bubbles Brunch. The Bread Box has cookies and pies that look amazing - almost too good to eat. You could also spend the weekend shopping at Too Good to be Threw.
Shows have been selling out, so get your tickets now to the next show at
The Magic Saloon. We get a sneak peek performance of this week’s magician Scott Pepper.
Don’t miss your shot a a family 4-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice.
Click here to enter to win.
Owning a small business can be hard work, finding affordable health plans for you and your employees shouldn’t - that’s where
Texicare steps in.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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