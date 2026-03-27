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Sponsored

Enter to Win: Disney On Ice presents Jump In! — SA Live Family Four-Pack Sweepstakes

Disney fun is returning to San Antonio!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Disney on Ice Jump In! Family 4-Pack Sweepstakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SA Live is teaming up with Disney On Ice to bring your family a magical night out at the Alamodome! Starting Monday, March 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m., we’re giving viewers a chance to win tickets to **Disney On Ice presents Jump In! **— a high-energy show packed with the familiar Disney moments our viewers love.

About Jump In! at the Alamodome

Disney On Ice presents Jump In! brings more than 50 characters to the ice—mixing world-class skating, acrobatics, big music moments, and stories your family already loves.

Look for:

  • New additions from Inside Out 2 (including Anxiety)
  • Adventures inspired by Moana 2
  • Favorite moments from Frozen, Encanto, Toy Story, and Zootopia
  • High-energy jumps, spins, and stunts that keep the whole arena cheering

Whether it’s your family’s first Disney On Ice experience or a tradition you never miss, Jump In! is the kind of night that feels like a celebration from start to finish.

Sweepstakes Details

One lucky night, four chances to win:

  • Prize: One (1) of four (4) Family Four-Packs of tickets
  • Show: Saturday, April 11, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Alamodome

How to Enter

When the sweepstakes begins, fill out the entry form below for your chance to win. Be sure to complete all required fields so your entry is counted. If the form does not load, please refresh the page. For additional support or inquires, please email Insiders@ksat.com. Refer to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes at this location.

Good luck—we can’t wait to send four SA Live families to Disney On Ice!

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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