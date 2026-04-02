As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 2, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday sweets, win free Disney on Ice tickets, tea around town and more.

Our question of the day: What is your favorite Easter candy? Let us know here. Look for the results this morning on the show.

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Need some sweet treats for this Easter Sunday? Temi’s Bakery show’s us four picture perfect Easter-themed deserts.

We’re giving away a family four pack of tickets to Disney on Ice. Click to find out how to enter.

See San Antonio from a whole new angle with Tea Around Town, a high-tea bus tour that pairs skyline views with sweet treats and savory bites as you roll past favorites like the River Walk. Use the code “KSAT10” for 10% off tickets when you book.

Jen learns how to make a beautiful Fiesta hat at Amols also your one stop shop for all things Fiesta.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.