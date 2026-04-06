As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 6, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., a popular local pizza spot opens a new location, TV, movie & music stars, David & Tamela Mann are bringing a live show to the Alamo City & spotlighting Teen Mental Health for National Public Health week.

Julian’s Pizzeria is opening a new location. We check out the dog-friendly spot and the new items on the menu.

Recommended Videos

You’ve seen them on shows like “Meet the Browns” - power couple David & Tamela Mann are bringing their one-of-a-kind live show to the Alamo City, but their first spot was the SA Live studio.

San Antonio Metro Health is kicking off National Public Health week by spotlighting Teen Mental Health, and they’re looking to hear from your teens.