As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. we celebrate mothers & basketball with donuts, a chat with the WWE Women’s World Champion, a “Wemby” inspired sandwich & breakfast pizza.

You can celebrate any event with Donuts. Duck Donuts shows us their special creations and deals for Mother’s Day & the Spurs playoffs run. Plus, see what’s behind their special re-grand opening.

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She’s the brand new WWE Women’s World Champion - Liv Morgan chats about her big win and the next big challenge on the horizon.

Are you hungry for more Spurs?! The Wicked Wich can help satisfy your craving with their “Wemby”-inspired sandwich. See what goes inside this stacked snack.

Pizza for breakfast? Why not? Beef Loving Texans show us how this twist on a morning meal can be delicious & nutritious.