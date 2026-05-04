As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 4, 2026 Donuts for every celebration, WWE Women’s World Champion, The “Wemby”-wich & breakfast pizza Duck Donuts (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. we celebrate mothers & basketball with donuts, a chat with the WWE Women’s World Champion, a “Wemby” inspired sandwich & breakfast pizza.
You can celebrate any event with Donuts.
Duck Donuts shows us their special creations and deals for Mother’s Day & the Spurs playoffs run. Plus, see what’s behind their special re-grand opening.
She’s the brand new WWE Women’s World Champion - Liv Morgan chats about her big win and the next
big challenge on the horizon.
Are you hungry for more Spurs?!
The Wicked Wich can help satisfy your craving with their “Wemby”-inspired sandwich. See what goes inside this stacked snack. Pizza for breakfast? Why not? Beef Loving Texans show us how this twist on a morning meal can be delicious & nutritious.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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