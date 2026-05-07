As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The Cheesecake Factory has added new dishes to their massive menu, a local boutique sets up in a unique place & create a DIY spa day for mom.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for their massive menu of more than 250 items but guess what... they are adding more. We check out some of the new dishes & show you the sweet treat that will make you mom’s favorite - spoiler alert, it’s cheesecake.

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