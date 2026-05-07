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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 7, 2026

The Cheesecake Factory adding new dishes, gift ideas for mom & DIY spa day for Mother’s Day

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

The Cheesecake Factory (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The Cheesecake Factory has added new dishes to their massive menu, a local boutique sets up in a unique place & create a DIY spa day for mom.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for their massive menu of more than 250 items but guess what... they are adding more. We check out some of the new dishes & show you the sweet treat that will make you mom’s favorite - spoiler alert, it’s cheesecake.

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A local boutique - Pop Fizz Clink - is bringing the gifts to you by setting up outside a local school. We check out this unique setup & what they have for mom.

Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is back with a great way to create your own DIY spa day for mom. Plus, some other great last minute gift ideas.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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