As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 14, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Sweets by Mariah shares the touching story behind her homemade desserts, The City of San Antonio wants to help you kick start a new career & get paid while you learn, and one of the biggest senior citizen parties in town is about to kick-off.

Something Sweet By Mariah makes homemade desserts & it’s no wonder you can taste the love in every bite when you hear the story of the inspiration behind her business.

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Is your home ready for the Texas summer? The experts at Jon Wayne Service Company share tips that can save you money on your electric bill & make sure your A/C runs strong all season long.

Looking for a new career? The City of San Antonio is offering registered apprenticeships, they give you a chance to make money while learning & that’s just the start of how they can help kick-off your new career.

This week’s Quick Car Care Tip of the week is about your battery. Our friend’s at O’Brien’s Automotive show us how easy it is to get us back on the road & why you might not always need a new battery.

It’s that time of year for the Rock-n-Roll Senior Sock Hop presented by Gonzaba. This free event is a chance for our super seniors to dance, eat, party and feel like a teenage again.