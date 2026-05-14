As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 14, 2026 Homemade sweets that remind you of childhood, get paid while you learn, get your A/C ready for summer & SA Seniors party like teens Something Sweet by Mariah (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Sweets by Mariah shares the touching story behind her homemade desserts, The City of San Antonio wants to help you kick start a new career & get paid while you learn, and one of the biggest senior citizen parties in town is about to kick-off. Something Sweet By Mariah makes homemade desserts & it’s no wonder you can taste the love in every bite when you hear the story of the inspiration behind her business.
Is your home ready for the Texas summer? The experts at
Jon Wayne Service Company share tips that can save you money on your electric bill & make sure your A/C runs strong all season long.
Looking for a new career?
The City of San Antonio is offering registered apprenticeships, they give you a chance to make money while learning & that’s just the start of how they can help kick-off your new career.
This week’s Quick Car Care Tip of the week is about your battery. Our friend’s at
O’Brien’s Automotive show us how easy it is to get us back on the road & why you might not always need a new battery.
It’s that time of year for the Rock-n-Roll Senior Sock Hop presented by
Gonzaba. This free event is a chance for our super seniors to dance, eat, party and feel like a teenage again.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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