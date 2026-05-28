As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 28, 2026

Cajun flavors at Beyond Flavor, a foodie face-off at Cappy’s Restaurant, Spurs-themed nail art, car care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive and a local artist showcasing her artwork and love for the Spurs.

San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re diving into bold Cajun dishes at Beyond Flavor, putting the flavors to the test at Cappy’s Restaurant, checking out creative Spurs-inspired nail designs and getting expert automotive care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive -plus, we meet a local artist turning her Spurs pride into art.