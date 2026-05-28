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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 28, 2026

A Cajun food experience at Beyond Flavor, a foodie face-off, Spurs-inspired nail art, car care tips & a local artist showcases her artwork and love for the Spurs.

Jada Pickett, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

THAT SOUTHERN DRAW ART WORK (that southern draw (featured on SA Live))

Cajun flavors at Beyond Flavor, a foodie face-off at Cappy’s Restaurant, Spurs-themed nail art, car care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive and a local artist showcasing her artwork and love for the Spurs.

San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re diving into bold Cajun dishes at Beyond Flavor, putting the flavors to the test at Cappy’s Restaurant, checking out creative Spurs-inspired nail designs and getting expert automotive care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive -plus, we meet a local artist turning her Spurs pride into art.

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