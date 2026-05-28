As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 28, 2026 A Cajun food experience at Beyond Flavor, a foodie face-off, Spurs-inspired nail art, car care tips & a local artist showcases her artwork and love for the Spurs. THAT SOUTHERN DRAW ART WORK (that southern draw (featured on SA Live))
Cajun flavors at Beyond Flavor, a foodie face-off at Cappy’s Restaurant, Spurs-themed nail art, car care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive and a local artist showcasing her artwork and love for the Spurs.
San Antonio - Today at 10:30 a.m., we’re diving into bold Cajun dishes at
Beyond Flavor, putting the flavors to the test at Cappy’s Restaurant, checking out creative Spurs-inspired nail designs and getting expert automotive care tips from O’Brien’s Automotive -plus, we meet a local artist turning her Spurs pride into art.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Jada Pickett headshot
Jada Pickett is a multimedia journalist and storyteller who thrives on sharing the heart and soul of San Antonio. As a member of SA Live, she brings her creativity and charisma to every segment, showcasing the incredible people, places and events that make the Alamo City truly unique.
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