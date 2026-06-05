As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. The King of movie-spoofs is here - actor & comedian Marlon Wayans is live in the studio on the premiere date of the new “Scary Movie.” We chat about the return of this hilarious franchise and how you can see him live here in SA.

The Grim Bakers love to scare but they also love to laugh. They’ve created some “Scary Movie”-inspired treats you can pick up this weekend. We get a taste.

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