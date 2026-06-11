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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 11, 2026

Marlon Wayans in studio & beating the playoff anxiety

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

"Scary Movie" (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Actor & comedian Marlon Wayans talks about the new “Scary Movie” & we try a “Wemby”-inspired way to ease your NBA Finals anxiety.

The King of movie-spoofs is here - actor & comedian Marlon Wayans is live in the studio on the premiere date of the new “Scary Movie.” We chat about the return of this hilarious franchise.

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