As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 11, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Actor & comedian Marlon Wayans talks about the new “Scary Movie” & we try a “Wemby”-inspired way to ease your NBA Finals anxiety.

The King of movie-spoofs is here - actor & comedian Marlon Wayans is live in the studio on the premiere date of the new “Scary Movie.” We chat about the return of this hilarious franchise.

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The NBA Finals are leading to long nights & stressful days for many of us. We saw how Wemby learned from Shaolin monks last summer, so we tried to find a similar training here in town - sort of.