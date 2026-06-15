Overnight Smoked Pulled Pork

SAN ANTONIO – BBQ Boot Camp is underway & Andrew Rog, The Grill Sergeant is leading us to a delicious victory. He’s got a massive YouTube following & his channel is all about improving your backyard barbecue skills. We’re learning the perfect recipe to treat dad for Father’s Day.

This recipe is designed for an 8–10 lb pork butt and works great on an offset smoker, pellet smoker, or charcoal smoker.

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Overnight Smoked Pork Butt (Pulled Pork)

Ingredients

• 1 pork butt (8–10 pounds), bone-in preferred

• 2 tablespoons yellow mustard

Rub

• Season with Grill Sergeant’s Squeal Team Six Rub

• Follow that up with a light seasoning with Grill Sergeant’s M.R.E. Rub

Spritz

• 1 cup apple juice

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Prep the Pork

Pat dry with paper towels. Apply a thin coat of mustard. Season heavily with the rubs on all sides. Let sit for 30–60 minutes while the smoker heats up.

Fire Up the Smoker

Set smoker to 250°F. Use hickory, oak, pecan, or a blend. If possible, have a small foil pan under the pork butt filled with water to catch drippings.

Start Smoking around 6pm

Place pork butt on the smoker fat side down. Insert a meat probe into the thickest part.

Smoke at 250°F.

First 4 Hours Leave it alone. Avoid opening the lid frequently.

Spritz

After 4 hours: Spritz heavily with the apple juice/vinegar mixture. Let the smoker do the work while you go to bed! Continue smoking until the internal temperature reaches 165–175°F. This usually takes around 8 hours depending on size.

Wrap

Once the bark is dark mahogany and the internal temperature reaches 165–175°F:Texas Crutch

Wrap tightly in: Heavy-duty foil (softer bark), or Peach butcher paper. Add a small splash of Apple juice, Butter, Or a little BBQ sauce (optional)

Finish Cooking

Return to smoker and raise the temp to 275°F.

Cook until Internal temperature reaches 200–205°F. Probe slides in with almost no resistance (like warm butter). This typically takes another 3–5 hours.

Rest

This is the secret step. Remove from smoker. Leave wrapped. Rest in a cooler, oven (off), or insulated bag for 1–3 hours. The meat will stay hot and become even more tender. The longer the rest, the better the BBQ!

Pull the Pork

Remove bone (it should slide/wiggle right out). Shred using meat claws or gloved hands. Mix bark and interior meat together. Add any juices from the wrap back into the pork. Lightly sprinkle with Grill Sergeant’s Squeal Team Six BBQ rub. Enjoy!

Pro Tip

Don’t cook pork butt to a specific time—cook it to tenderness. A pork butt at 198°F that’s probe tender is done, while one at 205°F that’s still tight may need more time. The feel of the probe is the real test! Doing overnight pulled pork will have it ready for dinner the next day!

Find more great tips & recipes on Grill Sergeant Youtube Channel.