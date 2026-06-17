As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 18, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Chef Leo Davila shows his skills on a Food Network show & Magician Matt Marcy brings his act to the Alamo City.

Chef Leo Davila is known for his fusion cuisine, now he’s showing off his flavor skills in the Food Network show “Flavortown Food Fight.” Hear about his once-in-a-lifetime experience and how you can check out his skills at Esencia & Anachacho inside the St. Anthony Hotel.

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