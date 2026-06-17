RECIPE: Grilled peach & brie skewers with prosciutto

Thread peach wedges, Brie cubes, folded prosciutto, and basil leaves onto the skewers, alternating ingredients for an attractive presentation.

Thread peach wedges, Brie cubes, folded prosciutto, and basil leaves onto the skewers, alternating ingredients for an attractive presentation.

Lightly brush the skewers with olive oil and season with cracked black pepper.

Lightly brush the skewers with olive oil and season with cracked black pepper.