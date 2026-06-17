RECIPE: Grilled peach & brie skewers with prosciutto Fischer & Wieser shares this summer appetizer Grilled peach & brie skewers (Fischer & Wieser, KSAT) San Antonio – Fischer & Wieser shares their signature sauces with this summer recipe, sure to be a hit at any gatherings. Ingredients: 3 Ripe peaches, cut into wedges 8 oz Brie cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes 6 slices Prosciutto, folded or torn into bite-size pieces 12 fresh basil leaves 12 Small wooden skewers Salt & pepper Skewers (metal or soaked wood) 1 Tbsp Olive oil 1⁄4 tsp Freshly cracked black pepper Finishing Extra fresh basil leaves, chiffonade or torn Directions: Preheat grill pan to medium-high heat. Thread peach wedges, Brie cubes, folded prosciutto, and basil leaves onto the skewers, alternating ingredients for an attractive presentation. Lightly brush the skewers with olive oil and season with cracked black pepper. Grill for 1–2 minutes per side, just until the peaches develop light grill marks and the Brie begins to soften. Handle carefully to prevent the cheese from melting too much. While the skewers are grilling, gently warm the Fischer & Wieser Hot Peach & Honey Sauce in a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl until slightly loosened and pourable. Arrange the grilled skewers on a serving platter. Generously drizzle the warm Hot Peach & Honey Sauce over the skewers. Finish with fresh basil, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, flaky sea salt (if desired), and additional cracked black pepper.
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About the Author Jen Tobias-Struski headshot
Jen Tobias-Struski is a proud San Antonian who celebrates her hometown every day as a co-host on SA Live. With an Emmy Award-winning background in journalism, Jen is dedicated to showcasing the positive people making a difference in the Alamo City.
A graduate of Southwest High School and St. Mary’s University, Jen has deep roots in San Antonio.
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