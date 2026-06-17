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SA Live

RECIPE: Grilled peach & brie skewers with prosciutto

Fischer & Wieser shares this summer appetizer

Jen Tobias-Struski, SA Live Co-Host

Grilled peach & brie skewers (Fischer & Wieser, KSAT)

San AntonioFischer & Wieser shares their signature sauces with this summer recipe, sure to be a hit at any gatherings.

Ingredients:

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  • 3  Ripe peaches, cut into wedges
  • 8 oz Brie cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 slices Prosciutto, folded or torn into bite-size pieces
  • 12 fresh basil leaves
  • 12 Small wooden skewers
  • Salt & pepper
  • Skewers (metal or soaked wood)
  • 1 Tbsp Olive oil
  • 1⁄4 tsp Freshly cracked black pepper
  • Finishing
  • 1⁄4 cup Fischer & Wieser Hot Peach & Honey Sauce
  • Extra fresh basil leaves, chiffonade or torn

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill pan to medium-high heat.
  2. Thread peach wedges, Brie cubes, folded prosciutto, and basil leaves onto the skewers, alternating ingredients for an attractive presentation.
  3. Lightly brush the skewers with olive oil and season with cracked black pepper.
  4. Grill for 1–2 minutes per side, just until the peaches develop light grill marks and the Brie begins to soften. Handle carefully to prevent the cheese from melting too much.
  5. While the skewers are grilling, gently warm the Fischer & Wieser Hot Peach & Honey Sauce in a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl until slightly loosened and pourable.
  6. Arrange the grilled skewers on a serving platter.
  7. Generously drizzle the warm Hot Peach & Honey Sauce over the skewers.
  8. Finish with fresh basil, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, flaky sea salt (if desired), and additional cracked black pepper.

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