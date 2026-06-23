As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Bring your dream home alive in a brand new way & hit the beach in SA Walk Your Plans (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Step inside your dream home in a new, one-of-a-kind way & a brand new beach opens in SA.
Building a new home?
Walk Your Plans takes your blueprints and lays them out in full scale, so you can better plan & imagine your future. We check out this one-of-kind display.
No need to drive hours to hit the beach -
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Villas has created a perfect little water paradise for you to cool off this summer. Something Sweet By Mariah makes homemade desserts & it’s no wonder you can taste the love in every bite when you hear the story of the inspiration behind her business.
Take the short drive to New Braunfels & you can get a taste of
Crust Pizza Co. Their one-of-a-kind & classic flavors have created quite the buzz that we even heard them here in SA. Simply Tiffs show’s us how to make swim spray at home an all natural way to take care of your skin heading into pool season.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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