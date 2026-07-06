As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 6, 2026 World Cup-inspired kabobs, skating tips, summer appetizers and trendy cakes Grilled peach & brie skewers (Fischer & Wieser, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Beef Loving Texans stops by for a taste of Portugal--we create some protein-packed, World Cup-inspired kabobs that Ronaldo would approve.
Plus, Jada gets some skating lessons from
Skating with Vee. The pro offers lessons for all skill levels.
If you’re craving something sweet for your next event,
Big Nasty Cakes can help with three signature flavors that she sells by the slice.
Speaking of summer entertaining,
Fischer and Wieser is in studio with some peach-inspired skewers and their new pie jams that you can find at H-E-B.
All that and more on SA Live today.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Jen Tobias-Struski headshot
Jen Tobias-Struski is a proud San Antonian who celebrates her hometown every day as a co-host on SA Live. With an Emmy Award-winning background in journalism, Jen is dedicated to showcasing the positive people making a difference in the Alamo City.
A graduate of Southwest High School and St. Mary’s University, Jen has deep roots in San Antonio.
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