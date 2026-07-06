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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 6, 2026

World Cup-inspired kabobs, skating tips, summer appetizers and trendy cakes

Jen Tobias-Struski, SA Live Co-Host

Grilled peach & brie skewers (Fischer & Wieser, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Beef Loving Texans stops by for a taste of Portugal--we create some protein-packed, World Cup-inspired kabobs that Ronaldo would approve.

Plus, Jada gets some skating lessons from Skating with Vee. The pro offers lessons for all skill levels.

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If you’re craving something sweet for your next event, Big Nasty Cakes can help with three signature flavors that she sells by the slice.

Speaking of summer entertaining, Fischer and Wieser is in studio with some peach-inspired skewers and their new pie jams that you can find at H-E-B.

All that and more on SA Live today.

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