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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Summer hairstyles, escape rooms, delicious eats, and unique local experiences!

Jada Pickett, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

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San AntonioSAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., A local salon shows us some fresh new hairdos for summer & Jada wakes up in a room that isn’t hers. Wait until you see where she ends up!

From extensions to curls to highlights, Cloud 9 can do it all. If you want a new look for summer this local salon has the skills to keep you looking your best & in-style.

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Plus find out if Jada can crack the code at Get Out My Escape Room before she’s trapped inside forever.

Chef Leo Davila is known for his fusion cuisine, now he’s showing off his flavor skills in the Food Network show “Flavortown Food Fight.” Hear about his once-in-a-lifetime experience and how you can check out his skills at Esencia & Anachacho inside the St. Anthony Hotel.

Building a new home? Walk Your Plans takes your blueprints and lays them out in full scale, so you can better plan & imagine your future. We check out this one-of-kind display.

Voting is now open for this year’s SA Picks finalists! Be sure to cast your vote and support your favorite local businesses and services.

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