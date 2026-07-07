As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Chef Leo Davila is known for his fusion cuisine, now he’s showing off his flavor skills in the Food Network show “Flavortown Food Fight.” Hear about his once-in-a-lifetime experience and how you can check out his skills at Esencia & Anachacho inside the St. Anthony Hotel.
Building a new home? Walk Your Plans takes your blueprints and lays them out in full scale, so you can better plan & imagine your future. We check out this one-of-kind display.
Voting is now open for this year’s SA Picks finalists! Be sure to cast your vote and support your favorite local businesses and services.
Jada Pickett is a multimedia journalist and storyteller who thrives on sharing the heart and soul of San Antonio. As a member of SA Live, she brings her creativity and charisma to every segment, showcasing the incredible people, places and events that make the Alamo City truly unique.