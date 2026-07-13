As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 13, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Adair Kitchen brings casual dining with an elevated flair, Schlitterbahn celebrates the first-ever water coaster, your chance to win a new vehicle by giving back & how changing your smile, could change your life.

They are one of the newest additions to the Broadway strip, Adair Kitchen is a gourmet cafe that offers simple yet high-quality food, morning, noon, and night. We check out their weekly specials including Mahjong Mondays & Wine Down Wednesdays.

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Schlitterbahn is celebrating 30 years of the Master Blaster. The first-ever water coaster in the world. We go visit to hear it’s epic story.

The Texas YES Project has kicked off the 2026 Drive Away for Education Drawing and Online Auction. Now through Sunday, August 9, viewers can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a brand-new vehicle.

Stone Ridge Dental can give you more than just a new smile, they’re helping people eat, laugh and live with confidence again. We hear about how their life-changing dental implants.

Don’t forget, it’s time to cast your vote in SA Picks. Voting is now underway, giving the community the opportunity to support their favorite local restaurants, businesses and services. The voting period runs through July 22, and winners in each category will be announced during the week of August 10.