As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 14, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We try spaghetti ice, 2 tacos go head-to-head, know your workers’ rights & arrive to your next event in luxury.

Have you ever tried spaghetti ice? We find out exactly what is and other incredible cold treat creations at Paciugo Gelato. Plus, their Paciugo gelato scooter is available for catering & mention SA Live to get 15% off.

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We head to the east side to visit Tacos los Hermanos, a family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant & check out their menu and two of their most popular tacos go head-to-head in our latest Foodie Faceoff.

Can you really get fired for any reason here in Texas? Espinoza & Brock Workers Injury Attorneys find out what it means to be an “at-will” state and what exactly are your rights & protections as an employee?

Move over Uber & Lyft, BlackX Chauffer offers premium rides - on demand. They can take you to your next event in style.

Don’t forget, it’s time to cast your vote in SA Picks. Voting is now underway, giving the community the opportunity to support their favorite local restaurants, businesses and services. The voting period runs through July 22, and winners in each category will be announced during the week of August 10.