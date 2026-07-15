As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 14, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., We’re celebrating National Ice Cream & National Hot Dog Day. Plus, a touch a magic & a dose of cute kid chefs.

Lick Honest Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream month with Cones for a Cause. Guests can donate at any Lick shop through the month & every dollar goes to a local nonprofit.

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Hot Diggity Dog - we’re celebrating National Hot Dog day with Home Team Hot Dogs. It started out as a small family hot dog cart and it’s grown into something so much bigger.

The 11th annual community Junior Chef Competition is happening this July 18th. We get a sneak peek with organizer Chef Milas Williams & two young chefs. They’re cooking with a secret ingredient that might be a bit surprising.

Oscar with a Mustache from The Magic Saloon amazes us with his incredible facial hair & a pretty stunning magic act.