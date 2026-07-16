As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 16, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., a local, family-owned hot dog cart grows into something much bigger, a magician gets us ready for an exciting week at the Magic Saloon & myth-busting summer pregnancy questions.

Hot Diggity Dog - we’re celebrating National Hot Dog month with Home Team Hot Dogs. It started out as a small family hot dog cart and it’s grown into something so much bigger.

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Oscar with a Mustache from The Magic Saloon amazes us with his incredible facial hair & a pretty stunning magic act.

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