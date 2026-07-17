As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 17, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Lick Honest Ice Cream giving back to National Ice Cream month, a sneak peek at the fun at The Magic Saloon & a local junior chef competition involves an ingredient you may never heard of.

Lick Honest Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream month with Cones for a Cause. Guests can donate at any Lick shop through the month & every dollar goes to a local nonprofit.

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Oscar with a Mustache from The Magic Saloon amazes us with his incredible facial hair & a pretty stunning magic act.

The 11th annual community Junior Chef Competition is happening this July 18th. We get a sneak peek with organizer Chef Milas Williams & two young chefs. They’re cooking with a secret ingredient that might be a bit surprising.

The Rock Box is much more than a place for head bangers. This music venue is telling us about how they’re bringing more genres to town and kicking things off with a event this weekend.

Eva’s Heroes is getting ready for their Lights, Camera, Fashion event. For a full week leading up to the show, the Heroes work alongside industry professionals learning beauty, style, and even DJ skills; and then they produce and run the entire show themselves, start to finish.