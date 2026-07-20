As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 20, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., It’s 5 days of some of the most delicious & unique spots around South Texas serving Pizza.

In order to truly appreciate it, we wanted to learn how to make it. We try out the interactive pizza-making class at Fife & Farro, where guests learn to craft authentic wood-fired pizzas alongside the restaurant’s chef team.

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Our friends at Mi Familia are also kicking off something special - it’s their Tequila Week. We find out how they’re celebrating & try some dishes that pair perfectly with tequila.

Have you been doing all the right things but the scale isn’t moving? The issue could be something called “metabolic friction.” We chat with a doctor from My Optimal body who specializes in breaking through this barrier & help you drop the pounds.