Pesto Steak & Arugula Pizza

SAN ANTONIO – It’s SA Live’s Pizza week and Beef Loving Texans has a fresh recipe with some toppings you may not typically get but will soon become a new classic.

Ingredients:

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1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

2 tablespoons basil pesto

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 refrigerated whole grain, whole wheat or regular pizza dough (about 1 pound)

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup yellow and/or red cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Italian blend cheese

Salt

1 cup arugula or baby spinach leaves

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Directions :

Combine pesto and lemon juice in small bowl. Evenly brush beef steak with 1 tablespoon pesto mixture.

Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425°F. Spray 10 x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Place dough on baking sheet and pat dough to edges of baking sheet. Spread dough with remaining 3 tablespoons pesto mixture. Top with tomatoes and cheese. Bake in 425°F oven, 15 to 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

Carve steak into slices; season with salt, if desired. Top pizza evenly with arugula and steak slices; sprinkle with red pepper, as desired.