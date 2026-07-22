As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 22, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Put on your dancing shoes for our next spot on Pizza Week, plus a fresh pizza recipe to try at home & tips for saving money on your energy bill.

Salsa dancing & late night pizza, we check out the new & unique Esta Pizza in Leon Valley.

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Beef Loving Texans is joining in the Pizza Week fun by creating a pizza with two unique toppings. It’s sure to be come a new classic.

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