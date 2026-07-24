As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 24, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Pizza with an international twist & cancer survivors building community to help other survivors.

We head to the King William district for day 5 of our Pizza Week. Pizzeria Vesuvio gives us a taste of their authentic Italian Pizza & some flavors with an international flair.

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The Vasquez Sarcoma Foundation is in the KSAT Community Spotlight this month. It was started by two cancer survivors who realized there weren’t many support groups out there for Sarcoma patients. Now, they’re building community & hope for fellow survivors and looking for donations for their Blessing Bags - gift bundles with supplies to help cancer survivors find comfort during the tough battle.

Thousand Branches Wellness is helping people put their mental health first. They provide help with things like trauma, PTSD, night terrors, flashbacks, avoidance, panic attacks, sadness, isolation, and shame.