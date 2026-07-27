As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 27, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Pür & Simple are the experts on breakfast & brunch. They offer the traditional items you love with an elevated twist. On July 1, they celebrated 1 year in SA - we check out their fresh flavors for summer.

Jada takes us to Fruteria la Tropicana for summer treats that are going viral, like a special kind of mango ice cream and Dubai chocolate.