As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 27, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Pür & Simple are the experts on breakfast & brunch. They offer the traditional items you love with an elevated twist. On July 1, they celebrated 1 year in SA - we check out their fresh flavors for summer.
Jada takes us to Fruteria la Tropicana for summer treats that are going viral, like a special kind of mango ice cream and Dubai chocolate.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.