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WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, July 27, 2026

Summer brunch & trendy treats

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Pür & Simple (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Pür & Simple are the experts on breakfast & brunch. They offer the traditional items you love with an elevated twist. On July 1, they celebrated 1 year in SA - we check out their fresh flavors for summer.

Jada takes us to Fruteria la Tropicana for summer treats that are going viral, like a special kind of mango ice cream and Dubai chocolate.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.