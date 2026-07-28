As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 28, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Hot Diggity Dog - we’re celebrating National Hot Dog month with Home Team Hot Dogs. It started out as a small family hot dog cart and it’s grown into something so much bigger.

You’ve probably seen Pria handmade accessories at one of our great local markets. She creates original earrings, necklaces, bracelts, handbags that will make people say... where did you get that? She shows us her summer line.

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We head to the east side to visit Tacos los Hermanos, a family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant & check out their menu and two of their most popular tacos go head-to-head in our latest Foodie Faceoff.