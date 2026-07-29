As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 29, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., 2M Smokehouse is known for being recommended by the prestigious Michelin guide, but now their barbecue team is getting even more attention by being the only Texas team to compete an international festival in Brazil.

Jen gets taste of the authentic Chinese cuisine at Flaming Wok.

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