As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 29, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., 2M Smokehouse is known for being recommended by the prestigious Michelin guide, but now their barbecue team is getting even more attention by being the only Texas team to compete an international festival in Brazil.
Jen gets taste of the authentic Chinese cuisine at Flaming Wok.
Recommended Videos
Mokara Hotel is toasting to summer with some fruity and flavorful cocktails. Jada heads to their Ostra restaurant for a taste.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.