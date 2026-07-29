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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Texas BBQ team headed to Brazil & Summer cocktails

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

2M SMOKEHOUSE (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., 2M Smokehouse is known for being recommended by the prestigious Michelin guide, but now their barbecue team is getting even more attention by being the only Texas team to compete an international festival in Brazil.

Jen gets taste of the authentic Chinese cuisine at Flaming Wok.

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Mokara Hotel is toasting to summer with some fruity and flavorful cocktails. Jada heads to their Ostra restaurant for a taste.

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