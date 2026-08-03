As seen on SA Live – Monday, August 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., Jen visits the new Andy’s Frozen Custard location in Alamo Heights off Broadway to sample some of its famously creamy frozen treats.

Then, Jen and Jada visit the newly opened FACE FOUNDRIÉ, a modern, inclusive facial bar offering efficient, results-driven skincare. They explore its focused facials, customizable enhancements and beauty services designed to make expert skincare more accessible.

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Plus, locally owned Pría Handmade Jewelry shows us stylish accessories perfect for completing any summer look, and Stoneridge Dental shares how they’re helping patients achieve healthy, confident new smiles.