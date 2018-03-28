SAN ANTONIO - Chiflada food truck chef and operator Jessica Vargas is putting a spin on carne guisada.
"It's a very special recipe that's been in my family for a long time," said Vargas.
More Elder Eats
- New Burger Boy Location Now Open in San Antonio
- A new chicken sandwich and a new kitchen add flare to local chicken joint
- Freshly baked pizza in only 2 minutes
- Get 'Kozy' with this pulled pork & Mexican-style street corn grilled cheese
- Ursula Pari's Holy Trinity Chili Recipe
- 1st-grade Teacher gets surprised with a free lunch by SA Live's David Elder
The family recipe incorporates fresh ingredients, bright citrus flavors and a fried egg.
Recipe - Carne Guisada Cheese Fries
-Ingredients-
1 Quart - Beef Tips
1 Pint - Sliced Onions
1 Quart - Quartered Roma Tomatoes
3/4 Quart - Red & Green Bell Peppers
1/2 Pint - Sliced Jalapenos
1/2 - Cup Cumin Seeds
1 Liter - Beef Broth
1 Egg / per serving
Salt & Pepper
Edible Flowers
Pulled Oaxaca Cheese
Citrus Pico de gallo
-Instructions-
Seer beef tips in a large pot until they are brown on one side. Add tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapenos. In a separate pan, toast the cumin seeds and add to the mixture. Add salt and fresh cracked pepper. Add all of the beef broth and let the mixture cook on a low heat for 3 hours.
Bake or deep-fry French fries and put in a bowl. Top the fries with the carne guisada mix, pulled Oaxaca cheese, citrus pico de gallo, some edible flowers and a fried egg.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.