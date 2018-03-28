SAN ANTONIO - Chiflada food truck chef and operator Jessica Vargas is putting a spin on carne guisada.

"It's a very special recipe that's been in my family for a long time," said Vargas.

The family recipe incorporates fresh ingredients, bright citrus flavors and a fried egg.

Recipe - Carne Guisada Cheese Fries

-Ingredients-

1 Quart - Beef Tips

1 Pint - Sliced Onions

1 Quart - Quartered Roma Tomatoes

3/4 Quart - Red & Green Bell Peppers

1/2 Pint - Sliced Jalapenos

1/2 - Cup Cumin Seeds

1 Liter - Beef Broth

1 Egg / per serving

Salt & Pepper

Edible Flowers

Pulled Oaxaca Cheese

Citrus Pico de gallo

-Instructions-

Seer beef tips in a large pot until they are brown on one side. Add tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapenos. In a separate pan, toast the cumin seeds and add to the mixture. Add salt and fresh cracked pepper. Add all of the beef broth and let the mixture cook on a low heat for 3 hours.

Bake or deep-fry French fries and put in a bowl. Top the fries with the carne guisada mix, pulled Oaxaca cheese, citrus pico de gallo, some edible flowers and a fried egg.

Enjoy!

