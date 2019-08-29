RECIPE: Lazy lasagna bake

SAN ANTONIO - Attention, Garfields of the world! If you want to be lazy, but you still want to eat lasagna, this recipe is for you!
Erin Chase, of $5 Dinners, shares her simple lasagna recipe, perfect for families getting back into the school grind. You can find more of her recipes on her website, and get great ideas for inexpensive, crowd-pleasing recipes on her Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
Lazy Lasagna Bake
Yields 6 to 8 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces small shell pasta
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon minced onion
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 24-ounce container cottage cheese
- 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 26-ounce jar spaghetti sauce
- Salt and pepper
- Salad, as side dish
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Cook the pasta to al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain and add to 9×13-inch baking dish.
- In a large saucepan, brown the ground beef with the minced onion and garlic powder. Drain and gently toss with the pasta in the baking dish.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine cottage cheese, half of the shredded mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, eggs, and Italian seasoning.
- Spread the cheese in and around the pasta in the baking dish. Top with spaghetti sauce and add the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.
- Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, then uncover and bake another 10 minutes.
- Prepare the salad.
- Serve Lazy Lasagna Bake with salad.
