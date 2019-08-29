RECIPE: Lazy lasagna bake

SAN ANTONIO - Attention, Garfields of the world! If you want to be lazy, but you still want to eat lasagna, this recipe is for you!

Erin Chase, of $5 Dinners, shares her simple lasagna recipe, perfect for families getting back into the school grind. You can find more of her recipes on her website, and get great ideas for inexpensive, crowd-pleasing recipes on her Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

16 ounces small shell pasta

small shell pasta 1 pound ground beef

ground beef 1 tablespoon minced onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

24-ounce container cottage cheese

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

shredded mozzarella cheese 1/ 2 cup parmesan cheese

parmesan cheese 2 eggs

2 tablespoon Italian seasoning

26-ounce jar spaghetti sauce

Salt and pepper

Salad, as side dish

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Cook the pasta to al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain and add to 9×13-inch baking dish.

In a large saucepan, brown the ground beef with the minced onion and garlic powder. Drain and gently toss with the pasta in the baking dish.

In a large mixing bowl, combine cottage cheese, half of the shredded mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, eggs, and Italian seasoning.

Spread the cheese in and around the pasta in the baking dish. Top with spaghetti sauce and add the remaining shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cover and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, then uncover and bake another 10 minutes.

Prepare the salad.

Serve Lazy Lasagna Bake with salad.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.