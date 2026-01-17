3 undocumented immigrants detained after rooftop chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says

Juan Diego Balderas Velez, left, Erick Velasquez Ovalle, center left, and Edgar Gabriel Velasquez, center right, were all arrested in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Pablo Aaron Velaquez Monsivais, right, remains at large.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three undocumented immigrants engaged in human smuggling were arrested after attempting to evade by jumping from rooftop to rooftop early Friday morning across southwest Bexar County, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The arrests were made during coordinated 4 a.m. raids, Sheriff Javier Salazar said, where deputies searched for four suspects and stolen vehicles.

Map of southwest Bexar County human smuggling raids in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (KSAT 12)

Juan Diego Balderas Velez, Erick Velasquez Ovalle and Edgar Gabriel Velasquez were all arrested in connection with the raid.

BCSO said it is still searching for Pablo Aaron Velaquez Monsivais, who is wanted for engaging in criminal activity and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Velaquez Monsivais was deported last year, Salazar said, in connection with a money laundering case. Two of the four men arrested have also previously been deported.

None of the three men arrested was armed at the time, but Salazar said all four are considered dangerous and have a history of running from law enforcement.

Two stolen vehicles were recovered in the operation, which are alleged to be used to smuggle people and drugs across the border, Salazar said.

The sheriff said these vehicles often have “cloned” license plates, which copy the number from plates on other vehicles.

BCSO engaged in surveillance as early as mid-October 2025, documents show

The investigation for these arrests began as early as mid-October 2025, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT 12.

During this time, deputies performed surveillance on a residence that had been linked to several stolen vehicles in prior human smuggling cases.

Deputies said they observed a stolen, white truck parked in front of a property in the 1000 block of Cantrell Drive on Oct. 27, three days after it had been reported stolen by the San Antonio Police Department.

Map showing the location of a residence where Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies began surveillance as early as mid-October, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT 12. (KSAT 12)

According to a confidential BCSO source, the truck was driven to the property by Pablo Aaron Velazquez Monsivais on Oct. 25.

The Organized Crime Division maintained surveillance on the property, according to the affidavit, and on Jan. 9, deputies observed Juan Diego Balderas Velz, Erick Velazquez Ovalle and Velazquez Monsivais remove rear seats and other equipment from a second stolen truck parked in the back of the property.

Velazquez Monsivais told investigators on Feb. 28, 2025, as part of a separate investigation, that he would use stolen vehicles to smuggle undocumented immigrants to San Antonio from the southern border at the request of “coordinators.”

Balderas Velez and Velazquez Ovalle were arrested Friday on organized crime and theft charges, according to BCSO, as well as evading arrest on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000 or emailing bcso-tips@bexar.org .

This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

