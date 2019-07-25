Ruby chocolate is gem at Chocollazo

SAN ANTONIO - Chocollazo is making us go loco! You've heard of white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Now, get ready for ruby chocolate. This chocolate is naturally made from red cocoa beans that create the appealing pink color of the chocolate, and when mixed with dairy, sugar and cocoa butter, the fruity flavor is enhanced to melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

Chocollazo does not just specialize in chocolate. It also has a variety of candy, crepes and now milkshakes! Its new location on Broadway has delicious signature shakes that will help you beat the heat.

For more goodies from Chocollazo, check it out on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Cure your sweet tooth before the summer ends!

