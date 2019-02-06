SA Live Featured Clip

Circle K partners with San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for brand-new interactive in-arena game

You can win cash prizes, Polar Pops and free gas for a year from Circle K

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to rodeo San Antonio!

Circle K Texas and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo have partnered on a brand-new interactive in-arena game called Guess The Score.

Guess the Score is located on the SA Rodeo free mobile app.

During bull riding, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding, rodeo attendees will have the opportunity to guess the rider's score before the judges weigh in.

After rodeo attendees enter in their scores they will have the oppertunity to win awesome prizes from Circle K Texas.

"When you play the game everyone will win a free Polar Pop," said Abby Catchings, brand marketing analyst at Circle K Texas. "There's also up to $23,000 worth of cash prizes, and the finals grand prize is free gas for a year."

For more information, visit sarodeoguess.com

 

 

 

Information courtesy of Circle K.

